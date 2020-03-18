Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.06 Million in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Farfetch by 602.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 180,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farfetch by 154.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.18.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.49.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

