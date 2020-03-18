Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,528 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $32,654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $19,190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,963.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 312,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $8,377,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.