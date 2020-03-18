Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,560 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,547 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,250 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

