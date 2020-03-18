Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,221,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,428,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after acquiring an additional 365,090 shares during the period.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

