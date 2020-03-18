Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Raised by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,584. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

