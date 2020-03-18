Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BWS Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.46.

Lendingtree stock traded down $54.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,905. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 157.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lendingtree has a one year low of $211.65 and a one year high of $434.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.40 and a 200 day moving average of $317.16.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 1,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

