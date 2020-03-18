Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Lennox International (NYSE:LII)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LII. UBS Group began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $17.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.69. 19,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. Lennox International has a one year low of $180.37 and a one year high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,225 shares of company stock worth $505,321. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,858,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,576,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 65.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,021,000 after acquiring an additional 182,677 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,905,000 after acquiring an additional 178,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 99.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 264,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,696,000 after acquiring an additional 131,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

