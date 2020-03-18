LEOcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $905.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z and LEOxChange. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $224,511.63 and $905.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.02192593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.03393060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00646869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00686111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00085148 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00543133 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018776 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LEOxChange, TOPBTC, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

