Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 12-month low of $80.37 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

