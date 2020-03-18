Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

LXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 721.10% and a net margin of 40.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,590,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.