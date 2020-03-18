Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,923 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,043 shares during the period. Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after buying an additional 510,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 925.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 436,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 393,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,404,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

