LHT (LHT) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. LHT has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $541.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000219 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000079 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

