Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the third quarter valued at $2,906,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 78,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,367. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

