Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

OXB stock opened at GBX 380 ($5.00) on Wednesday. Oxford BioMedica has a 12-month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The company has a market cap of $307.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 610.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 599.89.

In related news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,671.80 ($3,514.60). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $801,885.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

