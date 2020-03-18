Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Huntsworth (LON:HNT)

Huntsworth (LON:HNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Huntsworth to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.20 ($1.67).

Shares of Huntsworth stock opened at GBX 99.40 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.88 million and a PE ratio of 31.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Huntsworth has a 1 year low of GBX 58.24 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.45).

In related news, insider Paul Taaffe sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39), for a total transaction of £60,377.60 ($79,423.31).

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

