Liberum Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superdry to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Superdry to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 501.67 ($6.60).

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 69.55 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 228.22 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 414.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

In related news, insider Peter Williams acquired 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,982 in the last 90 days.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

