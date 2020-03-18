Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Udg Healthcare to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 906 ($11.92).

Shares of UDG opened at GBX 429.20 ($5.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Udg Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 728.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 767.48.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

