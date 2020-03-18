LIFE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, LIFE has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a market capitalization of $612,618.36 and $3,312.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.02251852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00194888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

