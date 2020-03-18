LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.74% of LifeVantage worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,296.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $159,050. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LifeVantage stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $124.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.09. LifeVantage Corp has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 44.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.