Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading Down 33.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00025566 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $457,758.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00646869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

