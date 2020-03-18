Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.25.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,942,000 after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 737,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,208,000 after acquiring an additional 207,092 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $58,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.