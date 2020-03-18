Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,245 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Lincoln National worth $86,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 731,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after acquiring an additional 310,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,617,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after acquiring an additional 264,244 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,551,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after acquiring an additional 216,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

