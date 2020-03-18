Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Holdings Cut by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,339,868 shares during the quarter. Line makes up about 0.3% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Line were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Line by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Line by 1,815.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Line by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Line by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Line by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. 28,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,747. Line Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,777.50.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

