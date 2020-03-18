Litecoin Price Reaches $33.47 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $33.47 or 0.00648670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitbank, TDAX and Bits Blockchain. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $3.20 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010153 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000262 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,310,306 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

