Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

LAD opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $74.21 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

