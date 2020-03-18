Lition (LIT) Price Hits $0.0217

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX. Lition has a market cap of $770,237.64 and approximately $129,407.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 59.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.02201855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.03416674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00648506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00676948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00087093 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00026320 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00491022 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019543 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Dcoin, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

