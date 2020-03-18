LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.25% of LivaNova worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 60.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

