Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE LYV opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -484.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino bought 25,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 in the last ninety days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,196,000 after acquiring an additional 154,055 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,257,000 after acquiring an additional 483,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,995,000 after purchasing an additional 729,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

