Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.78 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to post sales of $61.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.65 million to $61.90 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year sales of $288.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $288.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $450.31 million, with estimates ranging from $441.78 million to $457.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business’s revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVGO. ValuEngine raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $3,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Livongo Health by 5,330.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $6,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livongo Health (LVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply