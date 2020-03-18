Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to post sales of $61.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.65 million to $61.90 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year sales of $288.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $288.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $450.31 million, with estimates ranging from $441.78 million to $457.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business’s revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVGO. ValuEngine raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $3,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Livongo Health by 5,330.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $6,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

