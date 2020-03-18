LNZ Capital LP Sells 188,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

LNZ Capital LP reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188,000 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for approximately 1.3% of LNZ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Entergy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $10.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.48. The stock had a trading volume of 110,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,350. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.89. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.84 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

