LNZ Capital LP Takes $23.33 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,328,000. FirstEnergy accounts for about 10.8% of LNZ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LNZ Capital LP owned 0.09% of FirstEnergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. 1,566,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,932. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

