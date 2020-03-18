Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Reaches $233,244.11

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a market cap of $233,244.11 and approximately $85,704.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00339516 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002347 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00014882 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,850,792 coins and its circulating supply is 18,850,780 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.