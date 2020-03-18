LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $160,837.61 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $160,837.61 and approximately $18,173.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039235 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00372339 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001066 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017772 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002819 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005159 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

