LockTrip (LOC) Market Cap Tops $3.22 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00004107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Mercatox and Bancor Network. LockTrip has a market cap of $3.22 million and $1,575.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018536 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003907 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Gatecoin, IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

