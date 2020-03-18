LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of LogMeIn worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LogMeIn by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in LogMeIn by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. 23,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.72.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.12.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

