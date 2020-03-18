Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Purchased by Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005,926 shares during the period. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina makes up 2.8% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned about 1.64% of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOMA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

LOMA stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 5,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $479.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

