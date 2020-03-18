Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 227.86 ($3.00).

Shares of LON LMP traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 149.10 ($1.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,506,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37. Londonmetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 190.70 ($2.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.44.

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

