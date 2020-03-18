Loom Network Market Cap Achieves $11.58 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, IDEX and Hotbit. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.02224600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035898 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,284,099 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, DEx.top, Poloniex, CoinExchange, GOPAX, DDEX, Fatbtc, Tidex, YoBit, Allbit, Hotbit, Bittrex, LATOKEN, IDEX, DragonEX, Bitbns, Coinbe and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

