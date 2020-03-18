Loop Capital Cuts Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $31.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $48.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

NYSE CBT traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. 11,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. Cabot has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,544,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,077,000 after purchasing an additional 505,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,112,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,657,000 after buying an additional 47,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,112,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,657,000 after buying an additional 47,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cabot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,442,000 after buying an additional 691,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cabot by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,497,000 after buying an additional 510,141 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

