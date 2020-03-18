Loopring Trading Down 44.3% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Loopring has a market cap of $25.72 million and $2.61 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, AirSwap, OTCBTC and Tokenomy. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.02230771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00192947 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035571 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,455,154 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Bithumb, YoBit, Binance, Bitbns, DragonEX, OKEx, AirSwap, Gate.io, Bittrex, IDAX, IDEX, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.