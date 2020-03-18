Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 109,100 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.29% of Discover Financial Services worth $76,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.65.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $6.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. 806,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

