Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 383,872 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 342.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,872 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $58,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after buying an additional 291,719 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,840,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,424,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,336,000 after purchasing an additional 177,953 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

Shares of ADI traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.76. 480,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,163. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.32 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,543 shares of company stock worth $7,628,461 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

