Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.86% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $66,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.94. 28,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,614. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $193.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $7,586,676.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,136,088.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $11,648,242.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,195,137.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,123 shares of company stock worth $59,552,611 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.