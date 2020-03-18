Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 205,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $58,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. 2,980,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,081,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

