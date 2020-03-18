Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.37% of KeyCorp worth $73,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,666,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 1,622,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

