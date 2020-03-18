Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,982 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.74% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $64,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,345,000 after buying an additional 449,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 575,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 425,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $14.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.24. 6,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,253. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $92.96 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

