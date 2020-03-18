Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,276 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.40% of LCI Industries worth $64,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

LCI Industries stock traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,442. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

