Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187,966 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.67% of Teradyne worth $76,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,328,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,811,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 441,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,156 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,573,000 after buying an additional 305,751 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 783,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,411,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,099 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TER traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. 222,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,060. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

