Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,889 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $85,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.22.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,525,958. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

