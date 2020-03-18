Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $60.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dollar General worth $60,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,882,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,261,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,764,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after buying an additional 722,328 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.30.

Shares of DG traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.47. 333,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,459. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.